Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. 343,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

