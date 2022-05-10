Aviva PLC Has $32.26 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. 97,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

