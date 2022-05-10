Aviva PLC Has $32.26 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. 97,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.
In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
