Aviva PLC Has $37.49 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Sysco worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 37.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 311,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

