Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $227.64. 50,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

