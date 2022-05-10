Aviva PLC Sells 22,674 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

