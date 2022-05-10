Aviva PLC Sells 55,856 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 55,856 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 736,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.