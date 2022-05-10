AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.30

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 288099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of research firms have commented on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AXA from €29.50 ($31.05) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AXA from €30.50 ($32.11) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.3754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

