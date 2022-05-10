Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $39.50 on Friday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

