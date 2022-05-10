Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $48.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

