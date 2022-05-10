Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.Azenta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

