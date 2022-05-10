Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.44

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 4391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Azure Power Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

