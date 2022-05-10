AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.03

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.03 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

