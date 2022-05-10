B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 302,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Eaton stock opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

