B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

