B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

