B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2,338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,951.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,030.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,968.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

