B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $131,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

AXON opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.