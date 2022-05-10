B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 332.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.