B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $770.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,079.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,176.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $764.01 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

