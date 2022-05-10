B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $794,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $940.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.