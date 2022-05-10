B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $96,915,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

