Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,187 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $465.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.