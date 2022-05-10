Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.38.

BLZE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLZE traded up 0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 10.36. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 6.30 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

