Balancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77.14 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Balancer has a market cap of $84.02 million and approximately $77.14 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $12.10 or 0.00037561 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

