Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69.
BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
