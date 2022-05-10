Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,000,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 182,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 402,270 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

