Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.56

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $31.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

