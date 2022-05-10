Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NTB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NTB opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

