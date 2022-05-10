Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.68) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($15.89).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,235 ($15.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The firm has a market cap of £12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,316.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.81. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

