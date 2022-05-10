Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE B traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.95. 287,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

