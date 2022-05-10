Base Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,270.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $662,663.32 and $33,270.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.43 or 1.00164518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00104103 BTC.

About Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

