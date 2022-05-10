BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Price Target Cut to €88.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €97.00 ($102.11) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($88.42) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BESIY opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $3.1198 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

