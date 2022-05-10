Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 135 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 600.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.89. 3,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.