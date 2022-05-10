Bellevue Group AG Buys 20,507 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock traded up $57.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 826,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,667. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.