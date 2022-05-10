Bellevue Group AG Has $25.90 Million Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $25,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 67,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,872. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.