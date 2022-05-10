Bellevue Group AG Has $289,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.06. 78,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.