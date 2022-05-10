Bellevue Group AG Purchases New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 876,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 33,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,141. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

