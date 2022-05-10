Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ResMed by 901.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,179,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.58. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.83 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.