Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

