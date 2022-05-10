Bellevue Group AG Takes $3.44 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. 618,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -603.11%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.