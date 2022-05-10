BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 8.2% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 6,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 976,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $723.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

