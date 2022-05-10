Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $300,328.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00515562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00036765 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,657.93 or 1.99997032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00082156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

