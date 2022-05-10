Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.69 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 8,959 shares valued at $111,210. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

