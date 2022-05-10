Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 58944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market cap of C$19.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
