Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 58944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Benton Resources alerts:

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.