BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and $3.01 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

