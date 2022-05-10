Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 14 ($0.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.