Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $521.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.11.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 99.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
