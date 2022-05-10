Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $521.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 99.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

