Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Announces Dividend of $0.70

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6992 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BFLBY stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.00) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

