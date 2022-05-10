Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Trimmed by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

BIO stock traded up $10.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.89. 4,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,785. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $478.13 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

