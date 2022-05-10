BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,100. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.