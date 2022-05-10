Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.54. 1,589,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,910. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.34.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

